U.S. equity futures retreated with stocks Friday as investors worried about slowing growth at megacap technology companies. Treasuries rose.

Nasdaq 100 contracts slid more than 1 per cent as Amazon.com Inc. slipped in premarket trade after its sales outlook missed expectations. The decline in S&P 500 futures was less severe, with Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. rising after results.

European equities dropped from a record and Asian stocks slid amid China’s regulatory clampdown.

Markets have been whiplashed this week by China’s tightening regulatory grip, a slew of earnings and the outlook for stimulus, and traders see more volatility on the cards. Amazon’s outlook adds to cautious forecasts from Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc., stoking a debate about whether tech stocks’ pandemic-related outperformace will give way to a cyclical revival.

The dollar was steady, on course for its biggest weekly drop since May. Treasuries rose.

“The earnings season has delivered strong results so far, however some investors are concerned that earnings growth will slow from here,” said Lewis Grant, senior global equities portfolio manager at the international business of Federated Hermes. “It was a case of better to travel than arrive for the FAANG stocks. On the other hand, the economy is opening up as we move past the peak infections and consumer balance sheets are strong, and that should support the cyclical end of the market.”

Investors piled into cash and equities in the past week, according to a Bank of America Corp. note citing EPFR Global data. BofA strategists recommended owning defensive and quality names in the second half of the year, as “policy flip-flops will end in market correction.”

Elsewhere, Pinterest Inc. tumbled after analysts said the company’s monthly user trends were disappointing.

Bitcoin dropped below US$39,000 after a recent rally.

Here are the main moves in the markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent as of 8:14 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1891

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3966

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 109.66 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.24 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.45 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.57 per cent

Commodities