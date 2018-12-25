(Bloomberg) -- Futures trading indicated a positive open for Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average after a wrenching five straight sessions of declines that tipped the benchmark into a bear market. The yen was flat, holding most of the gains clocked during the rout in global equities.

The trading day will open Wednesday in Asia with no guide from U.S. markets that were closed for Christmas. Traders will be digesting overnight comments from President Donald Trump about the Federal Reserve that were less abrasive than those earlier this month. Trump expressed confidence that the U.S. central bank will “get it pretty soon,” after having criticized Chairman Jerome Powell repeatedly for raising interest rates.

Ten-year Treasury yields will start trading at their lowest level since April, while West Texas Intermediate crude is holding below $43 a barrel. The offshore yuan is little changed after China released new rules promising to treat all companies equally, the latest positive step on the trade and investment front since U.S. and Chinese tariff hikes were set on pause.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.9 percent as of 5:30 a.m. in Osaka, after the underlying gauge declined 5 percent to close at 19,155.74.

Futures on the FTSE China A50 index climbed 0.3 percent.

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 110.27 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index closed little changed Tuesday after dropping 0.4 percent on Monday.

The offshore yuan was at 6.8963 per dollar.

Bonds

Japan’s 10-year bond yield closed at 0.019 percent Tuesday.

Ten-year Treasuries closed at 2.74 percent Tuesday.

Commodities

Gold was steady at $1,268.54 an ounce Tuesday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Christopher Anstey in Tokyo at canstey@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Kurt Schussler

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.