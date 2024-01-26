(Bloomberg) -- The foreign exchange brokerage Goldenway Global Investments will appeal an employment tribunal ruling linked to allegations from a whistleblower who said he was ordered to obtain a UK visa for an employee who turned out to be a Chinese spy.

Goldenway said in an email that it disagreed with the London tribunal, which found in favor of the whistleblower, former compliance officer Bharat Bhagani. Bhagani won a lawsuit seeking damages after he was fired for making several complaints to the Financial Conduct Authority.

Goldenway, which is controlled by a Hong Kong-based company, is no longer authorized as a brokerage by the financial watchdog.

