(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. dollar fell against its Chinese and commodity-related peers in early Asia-Pacific trading hours Monday after the U.S. and China backed down from threats to escalate their trade war. Other flight-to-quality currencies also weakened.

The Japanese yen and Swiss franc, which tend to act as havens in times of market distress, declined against the greenback, while the Australian dollar -- a proxy for risk and China-related news -- gained as much as 0.2%. The dollar slid as much as 0.5% against the offshore Chinese yuan.

The market moves follow the conclusion of a high-stakes meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group-of-20 summit that alleviated the immediate risk of more tariffs. Although many questions over the future of the trade dispute between their two countries remain, one notable breakthrough was the decision to allow Huawei Technologies Co. to buy some products from U.S. suppliers.

The weekend also witnessed a hastily planned meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas, which included the first-ever foray by a sitting American president into North Korean territory. Meanwhile, European leaders have been gathered in Brussels on Sunday to decide who to nominate at the helm of the European Union’s top positions, although no decision was expected about who will succeed Mario Draghi as the boss of the European Central Bank.

Some moves from early Monday trading in the foreign-exchange market:

USD/CNH fell as much as 0.5% to 6.8339

AUD/USD climbed as much as 0.2% to 0.7033

USD/JPY rose as high as 108.27, up 0.4%

USD/CHF advanced as much as 0.4% to 0.9797

USD/CAD slipped as much as 0.2%, while NZD/USD added as much as 0.2%

