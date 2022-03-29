(Bloomberg) -- Group of 20 countries made a series of ambitious promises in the past year to cut their emissions, including setting net-zero targets, boosting the use of renewable energy technologies and electric cars.

But not one of them has actually put the policies in place to deliver the deep decarbonization needed to meet their goals, according to new research by Bloomberg NEF released Tuesday.

The G-20 is responsible for nearly 80% of the world’s emissions, and provides $600 billion annually of support to fossil fuels, according to BNEF. As a result, COP26 President Alok Sharma spent much of last year targeting these nations to tighten their climate policies, as a way of keeping alive the chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

At COP26 in Glasgow in November, nearly 200 countries said they would come back this year with improved climate plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions. But Laurence Tubiana, chief executive of the European Climate Foundation, said Monday she wasn’t optimistic that this would be delivered, particularly as China has said it will not be updating its own plan in 2022.

BNEF produces an annual scorecard which ranks countries’ progress in areas such as decarbonization of the power industry, buildings, and transport. On average, the G-20 improved its performance by just one point from last year’s scoreboard, according to the report.

European countries including Germany, France and the U.K. scored the highest, buoyed by strong policies on power and transport. Yet they too fell short in reducing emissions from industry, and on carbon capture and storage technologies. Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Russia dropped to the bottom of the list, with China ranking seventh, one spot above the U.S.

“Government pledges often get the headlines, and promises made around COP26 last year were impressive,” said BNEF head of policy Victoria Cuming. “But talk is cheap -- none of the G-20 countries has implemented sufficient concrete incentives and regulations to achieve what’s been promised.”

