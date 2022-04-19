(Bloomberg) -- The meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs this week will include Russian representatives and is intended to send a clear message that Russia is fully responsible for the global economic consequences of its war on Ukraine, a German government official said.

After a long discussion, an agreement has emerged that Russia shouldn’t be able to dictate the G-20 format or the agenda of the upcoming meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, the German official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The gathering should be used to send a clear message to Russia, the official added.

The U.S. this week backed further away from any suggestion that its officials would boycott G-20 meetings if Russian counterparts attend. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will avoid some of the Group’s meetings in Washington, but will attend others focused on the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official said on Monday. Yellen doesn’t want Russia’s participation to stop work the U.S. and its allies must do in the context of the G-20 meetings, a Treasury official added.

This week’s meeting is the first of the G-20 since the war began and will be closely watched for signs of how the world’s leading international bodies are responding to Russia’s aggression. Many G-20 countries have condemned Russia, but some of its most influential members, such as China and India, have not.

