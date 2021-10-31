(Bloomberg) -- Leaders of the Group of 20 countries said they acknowledge a need for “meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries” to keep global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The final conclusions of their summit in Rome, which ends Sunday, reaffirm a commitment to limit global warming to that figure, according to multiple officials with knowledge of the talks. Sherpas who spent a sleepless night at the main La Nuvola venue were heard bursting into applause at about 10 a.m.

But the accord falls short of an explicit intention and represents only a small step forward on a climate plan amid divisions that have plagued days of negotiations. In the draft communique, the leaders recognize that the impacts of climate change at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels are much lower than at 2 degrees.

The 1.5 degree ambition was already spelled out in the 2015 Paris Agreement, and the lack of progress in Rome doesn’t bode well for the COP26 climate talks starting in Glasgow on Monday.

Countries are expected to agree to stop further investment in offshore coal plants, but have wrangled over phasing out coal use at home. The compromise is likely to be a commitment to working toward doing so as soon as nations can, taking into account their individual circumstances, one official said.

Earlier Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who is hosting the summit, told leaders during a session on climate: “Some of are asking why we move our goalpost from 2 degrees to 1.5 degrees. Why? Because science says so.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.