(Bloomberg) -- The G-20 Leaders’ Summit, which had been planned for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will now be held “virtually,” according to a statement posted to the G-20 website.

The G-20 summit gathers leaders of the world’s largest country together for a multi-day summit meeting. The agenda this year “will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth, by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down the foundations for a better future,” according to the statement.

