Top trade negotiators from the U.S. and China are meeting at the G-20 ahead of the much-anticipated summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on Saturday Xi has already fires shots at the U.S. before meeting Trump, warning against “bullying practices,” but not mentioning the U.S. president directly

Trump wants a weaker dollar to help boost exports, and is counting on the Federal Reserve to help make that happen. But Jerome Powell has made clear it’s not his job

Economists now expect the Fed to cut interest rates multiple times this year -- coming round to the view held by investors, though they haven’t gotten all the way there yet Separately, it’s too early to know whether policy makers should cut and whether such a reduction should be a quarter or half percentage point, San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly said

Blame increasingly unaffordable housing in wealthier U.S. areas -- and relatively meager wages in less-affluent ones -- for the long-run decline in the share of Americans relocating around the country

Stockpiling drove the British economy in the first quarter as companies and consumers fearing an imminent no-deal Brexit sought to head off potential supply disruptions, figures published Friday confirm U.K. consumer confidence took another dip in June as Britons became more pessimistic about their personal finances in the face of Brexit uncertainty.

Germany’s Jens Weidmann has forged ahead in the race to lead the European Central Bank after he unexpectedly backed President Mario Draghi’s crisis-fighting program, according to Bloomberg’s latest survey

Euro-area inflation was unchanged well below the ECB’s goal in June, despite a faster-than-expected pickup in underlying prices

Finally, here’s our catchup of what happened in the world economy this week

