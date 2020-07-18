(Bloomberg) -- The Group of 20 leading economies will consider extending the current suspension of debt repayments by the poorest countries that runs through December, with a decision coming closer to the end of the year, host Saudi Arabia said.

All countries have started implementing the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, and the G-20 expects the standstill to make $14 billion available for use in confronting the global pandemic, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said after a virtual meeting of ministers and central bankers on Saturday.

