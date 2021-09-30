(Bloomberg) -- The G-20 forum of the world’s major economies will hold a virtual summit Oct. 12 to address the crisis in Afghanistan, according to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who said the war-torn country has had “no support from the rest of the world.”

With Afghanistan in danger of economic collapse, the U.S. last week said it will approve the provision of humanitarian aid by granting narrow relief from financial sanctions on the Taliban regime.

The Taliban said earlier this week that female students can’t return to Kabul University until “a real Islamic environment” is provided, and it’s said women will only be allowed to work and study within the bounds of their interpretation of Sharia, or Islamic law.

Italy currently holds the rotating presidency of the G-20, and it has listed women’s empowerment as one of its priorities. Draghi said at a news conference on Wednesday that the objectives of the meeting would be humanitarian and to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a terrorist haven.

