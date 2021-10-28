G-20 Told to Think in Trillions When It Comes to Climate Aid

(Bloomberg) -- Group of 20 nations need to ramp up commitments on climate finance — and start talking in trillions — ahead of a key summit in Glasgow next week, a top United Nations official said.

Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said that G-20 countries should be thinking in trillions if they are serious about meeting the Paris accord. It comes after a new report showed that developed countries have failed to reach their target of raising $100 billion a year to poor countries, which threatens to undermine the negotiations known as COP26.

“It’s not just about the $100 billion, it is about the trillions,” Espinosa told reporters on a virtual press conference from Glasgow, Scotland. “We must see signals that point to that, as well as signals that G-20 nations are engaging with financial institutions and development banks to align their portfolios with the 1.5 degrees Celsius target.”

G-20 leaders meet in Rome this weekend.

