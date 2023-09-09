(Bloomberg) -- The Group of 20 nations agreed to grant the African Union permanent membership status in a move aimed at giving the continent a stronger voice on global issues such as climate change and emerging-market debt.

Summit host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement in New Delhi on Saturday at the start of the two-day meeting of G-20 leaders, embracing Comoros President Azali Assoumani, holder of the AU presidency, and offering him a seat at the table.

G-20 Agrees to Give African Union Membership on Par With EU

Bloomberg News first reported the planned move earlier this week. It will give the 55-member African Union the same status as the European Union at the Group of 20.

European Council President Charles Michel said he was “delighted” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter and was looking forward to close cooperation at the G-20.

