(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven finance ministers may pledge to keep up support for the economy while committing to more sustainable public finances in the long term, Reuters reported, citing a draft communique circulated before their June 4-5 meeting this week.

The G-7 will also signal backing for a deal on corporate tax including a minimum global rate, according to Reuters. Further details the news service reported from the draft communique are as follows:

Ministers will “commit to not withdrawing policy support too soon and investing to promote growth, create high-quality jobs and address climate change and inequalities.”

“Once the recovery is firmly established, we need to ensure the long-term sustainability of public finances to enable us to respond to future crises.”

“We commit to reaching an equitable solution on the allocation of taxing rights and to a high level of ambition on the rate for a global minimum tax.”

