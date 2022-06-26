1h ago
G-7 Draft Commits to Supporting Ukraine’s Defense Indefinitely
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders will commit to providing indefinite support to Ukraine for its defense against Russia’s invasion, according to the text of a draft statement from their summit in Bavaria.
“We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” according to the text of a draft statement on support for Ukraine. “As we do so, we commit to demonstrate global responsibility and solidarity through working to address the international impacts of Russia’s aggression, especially on the most vulnerable.”
The text, seen by Bloomberg, is a draft of a declaration, one of at least four that the G-7 leaders plan to publish alongside their traditional communique.
