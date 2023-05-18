(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Group of Seven leaders in Japan for one of his highest profile trips abroad to raise support as his country tries to fight off a Russian invasion.

The visit to Hiroshima, ground zero for the first nuclear attack 78 years ago, is particularly symbolic given Russian President Vladimir Putin’s periodic threats to use atomic weapons in Ukraine. US President Joe Biden and other G-7 leaders began their annual summit on Friday with a visit to the museum that recounts the devastation on the city from the bomb.

The leaders started formal sessions after a working lunch, where they have a discussion dedicated to Ukraine. They will also more broadly focus their attention on tightening sanctions on Russia as well as reducing reliance on China for key materials in global supply chains.

Latest coverage

G-7 to Chase Russia’s Diamonds While Stopping Short of Total Ban

Japan’s New Military Might Is Rising in a Factory in Hiroshima

US Agrees on Taiwan Trade Terms, Clouding Plans for China Talks

Ukraine Leader Zelenskiy to Visit Hiroshima G-7 in Person (2)

US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on G7 Summit (Video)

(All times JST)

Kishida Starts Formal Sessions with Unity Call (1:50 p.m.)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began the formal discussions by saying the G-7 must take a global leadership role as the world face multiple crises that include the climate, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. He said a theme of the summit was confirming the solidarity of the group.

Ukraine Leader Zelenskiy to Visit Hiroshima (12:02 p.m.)

Zelenskiy will travel to Hiroshima to join the G-7 leaders in person, according to people familiar with the plans. Japanese officials had previously said Zelenskiy would join the others virtually, even while they added an extra session on Ukraine on Sunday to accommodate the Ukrainian leader’s schedule.

Over the past week Zelenskiy toured European capitals to make the case for more weapons deliveries.

Ukraine Leader Zelenskiy to Visit Hiroshima G-7 Summit in Person

Micron Deal Counters China ‘Coercion,’ Envoy Says (11:47 a.m.)

Micron Technology Inc.’s deal with Japan for financial aid to make next-generation memory chips sets a precedent for countering Chinese “coercion,” according to US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel.

The agreement, which Bloomberg reported would amount to about ¥200 billion ($1.5 billion) in incentives from Japan, has a “component of confronting China’s coercion and saying that America and Japan will act in unison to help us secure our supply chain and help companies that are targeted by China’s coercion,” Emanuel told Bloomberg Television in Hiroshima.

Micron-Japan Deal Counters China ‘Coercion,’ Rahm Emanuel Says

G-7 Restricts More Goods (11:29 a.m.)

G-7 nations have decided against imposing a near-outright ban on exports to Russia and will instead widen existing restrictions on key goods, according to people familiar with the matter.

The G-7 will instead broaden the list of banned goods to restrict items critical to Russia’s war in Ukraine, including those used on the battlefield, such as exports of industrial machinery and tools, according to the draft statement. The G-7 will also further target key sectors, such as manufacturing, construction, transportation and business services.

G-7 Restricts More Goods But Avoids Near-Total Russia Export Ban

Leaders Visit Hiroshima Bomb Museum (10:30 a.m.)

Leaders arrived at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, where they were greeted by Kishida and his wife before touring the facility that recounts the devastation from the atomic bomb dropped by the US that led to the end of World War II.

They toured the facilities and met a survivor of the blast. Afterward, Kishida said the G-7 will never accept the use of nuclear weapons by Russia and confirmed a commitment of the group toward the realization of “a world without nuclear weapons,” according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

EU Targets Russian Diamonds (10:15 a.m.)

The president of the European Council confirmed the G-7 and the European Union would work to restrict trade in Russian diamonds. “Russian diamonds are not forever,” Charles Michel told a news briefing in Hiroshima.

Michel said a main focus of sanctions moving forward was to close loopholes, strengthen enforcement and hit Russia’s revenues while not hurting Europe’s own economies. Speaking about peace in Ukraine, he said any credible plan had to be anchored in territorial integrity and sovereignty. “One thing is clear,” he said: “It’s only up to Ukraine to decide.”

On the G-7’s other big topic, China, Michel said a stable relationship with Beijing was important but the EU would be firm on fundamental rights. “We don’t want to decouple,” he said, adding the bloc wanted “to de-risk” dependencies and diversify supply chains.

Macron Meets Japan Leader Kishida (9:27 a.m.)

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Hiroshima and held talks with Kishida. The summit comes weeks after the French leader came under fire for saying Europe shouldn’t be dragged into a conflict over Taiwan between the US and China. He and others in his government have since clarified the French position to align with G-7 support for Taiwan.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.