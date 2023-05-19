(Bloomberg) -- Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set make a high-stakes visit to the Group of Seven summit, seeking to win support from middle powers such as Brazil and India while building on the backing of the US and its allies as Ukraine readies a counter-offensive to Russia’s invasion.

The Ukrainian leader received some good news before his expected arrival in Hiroshima on Saturday afternoon, when US President Joe Biden dropped his reluctance on countries sending F-16 fighters to Kyiv. That could eventually boost Ukraine’s ability to take on Russia in the air and support its troops on the ground.

G-7 leaders, who have been looking to secure supply chains for key materials to make them less dependent on China, also launched a new measure to counter economic coercion. The leaders are looking to send a signal to Beijing that they are united in opposing what they see as hostile actions on the economic front by President Xi Jinping’s administration.

Kishida Talks Territorial Integrity With Modi, Jokowi (11:48 a.m.)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underscored ideas about the importance of maintaining sovereignty and territorial integrity under the UN Charter in his meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, according to Japanese government statements. With Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, he exchanged opinions on Ukraine and the situation in East Asia, the Foreign Ministry said.

The meetings were held when Zelenskiy was en route to Hiroshima and after G-7 leaders released a statement on Friday in which they demanded Russia unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.

Japan Confirms Zelenskiy Visit (9:30 am)

The government formally announced Zelenskiy will attend the G-7 in person, saying the decision came after he expressed a strong desire to meet other leaders face-to-face. Zelenskiy will take part in two sessions on Sunday, one on Ukraine with G-7 leaders and one on peace and stability that includes other invited leaders.

He will also meet Kishida for bilateral talks.

Kishida Meets Modi for Talks (8:29 a.m.)

Kishida met Modi to discuss trade and economic relations. Modi, one of several leaders from other nations invited to the G-7 gathering, is also due to speak with Zelenskiy in the Japanese city for their first in-person conversation since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

India has been a prime buyer of Russian oil and weapons, providing hard currency to Vladimir Putin’s government at a time the G-7 is seeking to starve the Russian economy of funds. It’s in the so-called Quad grouping with Australia, Japan and the US, whose leaders will also meet in Hiroshima. The group has been seen as a counterforce to Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Biden Eyes $375 Million Ukraine Military Package: Politico

Biden is set to announce a new aid package for Ukraine after meeting Zelenskiy at the G-7, Politico reported, citing three US and Ukrainian officials. The $375 million package will include more artillery shells, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons, according to Politico.

China Warns Trudeau Off ‘Provocation’ (4:19 a.m.)

China’s ambassador to Canada urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to avoid further “provocation” as Canada weighs whether to launch a public inquiry into claims the Chinese government meddled in its elections.

Ambassador Cong Peiwu said Canada should consider returning to a more independent foreign policy rather than following the lead of the US, its neighbor and biggest trading partner. He also warned against US efforts to join with allies to oppose “economic coercion.”

“The United States is asking those allies to form a kind of a small group and to do things to try to suppress China’s development,” he said. “I think that’s dangerous.”

Saudis Host Zelenskiy, Assad (1:10 a.m.)

Zelenskiy attended an Arab summit in Saudi Arabia before leaving for Hiroshima, and addressed leaders including Syria’s President Bashar Al Assad — a pariah in the West and staunch Putin ally.

Zelenskiy had sit-down meetings with the heads of delegations from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman, his office said. Arab countries have opted against sanctioning Russia and most are neutral about the war, if not openly supportive of Putin.

Group Photo and Working Dinner (6:20 p.m.)

The leaders gathered at Itsukushima Shrine on Friday to walk the grounds and pose for a group photo in front of its vermilion-hued torii gate set in inland sea waters. They also held a working dinner where discussions touched on subjects including tensions in the Taiwan Strait and nuclear disarmament.

