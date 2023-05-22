You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
G-7 Leaders Struggle to Win Over Swing Nations (Video)
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- The G-7 summit in Japan over the weekend has shown that the US and its allies need to do more to win over global swing nations also courted by China and Russia. Stephen Engle reports on Bloomberg Television.
