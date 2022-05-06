(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders will discuss potential new sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine on Sunday, according to people familiar with the plan.

The call will give the countries the opportunity to coordinate -- and potentially finalize -- any new measures, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the preparations are private.

The discussions come as the European Union is preparing a sixth package of sanctions that would block Russian oil imports by the end of the year as well as ban vessels and services, such as insurance, needed to transport oil to third countries.

