Mar 11, 2022
G-7 Ministers Plead Against Export Bans Amid Food Security Woes
Bloomberg News,
G-7 agriculture ministers said the war in Ukraine is heightening concerns about food supplies for the world’s poorest, in a statement issued after an extraordinary meeting.
- Ministers urged countries to avoid export restrictions and keep food and agricultural markets open
- Said Ukraine’s export limits are acceptable because of special circumstances
- “Any further increase in food price levels and volatility in international markets could threaten food security and nutrition at a global scale, especially among the most vulnerable living in environments of low food security:” statement
- G-7 to keep “closely” monitoring futures markets and fight speculation that may threaten food supplies
- The meeting was organized by Cem Oezdemir, German minister of food and agriculture, and is part of the German presidency of the G-7
