(Bloomberg) -- Foreign ministers from G-7 countries had “clear differences” during discussions on the Israeli-Palestinian situation, the group said in a joint statement.

The final communique from the G7 came after a two-day meeting in Brittany, France. While the ministers’ statement didn’t outline their disagreements, it said that they “remain united in our belief that this conflict has gone on for too long.”

The foreign ministers called for a resumption of talks between the two sides and asked for an end to incitement and violence. They also said the humanitarian and security situation in the Gaza Strip needed “addressing.”

U.S. President Donald Trump in May moved the U.S.’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and said he will recognize Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights--two actions strongly opposed by France, Britain, Germany, Canada, Japan and Italy, the other members of the G-7. The Trump administration has yet to present a long awaited peace plan to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump’s Golan Move Means His ‘Deal of the Century’ May Be Dead

On Iran, the ministers said they are “deeply concerned by Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region, including its continuing support for terrorist organizations and armed militias.” They called on the country to “implement the relevant international treaties to which it is a party.”

But the communique made no mention of the U.S.’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear treaty, which France, Britain and Germany are trying to keep alive.

