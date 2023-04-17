(Bloomberg) -- Top diplomats from Group of Seven nations sought to project unity on China and other issues after French leader Emmanuel Macron stirred unease across the bloc with a conciliatory tone on a recent trip to Beijing.

“The last day has only reinforced the convergence of views that we have on the approach to the most important issues of the day,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said alongside French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, following a meeting in the mountain resort of Karuizawa, Japan.

The statement of harmony masked differences behind the scenes that spilled into the open following Macron’s state visit to Beijing, after which he said the European Union should avoid being dragged into a dispute with China by the US. The trip amounted to a diplomatic coup for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has sought to divide the US and its long-time allies.

Macron’s comments, which came as he gave support to Xi’s efforts to bring peace to Ukraine, caused anger and confusion among European Union partners. They also surprised the Japanese, who have often tried to balance security concerns about China with deep economic ties.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who also attended the meetings in Japan, struck a starkly different tone during and after her own trip to Beijing last week. While new Foreign Minister Qin Gang sought to impress her, including with a trip from his hometown of Tianjin to Beijing, Baerbock emerged more skeptical with China than before, according to a person familiar with her thinking.

Baerbock felt lectured by Qin and was disappointed that China’s leadership wasn’t willing to call Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as part of a peace plan from Xi that many Western nations see as pro-Russian, the person said.

On Monday, shortly before a bilateral meeting with Blinken, Baerbock underscored the values that linked G-7 nations.

“It’s of high importance that we stand together for those who are defending the charter of the United Nations,” she told reporters in Japan.

Baerbock and her French counterpart both briefed their colleagues Sunday night about their China visits as part of attempt to coordinate messaging on how the EU should approach the world’s second-biggest economy, according to a person familiar with the calls.

They agreed on an approach that emphasized trying to cooperate with Beijing wherever possibly, while de-risking their economic reliance on China and sending clear signals that Chinese weapon deliveries to Russia — as well as military escalation with Taiwan — would be unacceptable, this person said.

The US, which has not had high-level meetings with Beijing since President Joe Biden met Xi late last year, was hoping to compare notes with senior European officials who have recently visited Beijing, a senior State Department official told reporters on Blinken’s plane before it landed in Tokyo. Part of the discussions in Karuizawa would focus on how the G-7 can remain fully aligned on a common and coordinated approach toward China, this person said.

The US has seen its relationship with China deteriorate dramatically after the Biden administration shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the continental US, prompting Blinken to cancel a long-planned trip to China. Ties only worsened following Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting on US soil with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which prompted China to launch military exercises.

The ministers agreed at a session on Monday that there should be regular talks within the G-7 framework on the Indo-Pacific, in order to strengthen coordination with Southeast Asian nations and others int the region, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi stressed that standing together on China is “extremely important” in a statement following a working dinner with other foreign mininsters on Sunday night. He also said Japan and the UK would “continue to coordinate closely in addressing issues related to China” after a bilateral meeting on Monday with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

--With assistance from Isabel Reynolds.

