(Bloomberg) -- Leaders of the world’s most advanced economies have agreed to push ahead with a new climate club by launching a permanent bureau that will help coordinate joint rules and standards in the hope of avoiding trade disputes over green tariffs.

The Group of Seven nations reached a deal on the issue in June at a three-day summit in Bavaria, Germany. It’s a significant achievement for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has made better coordination on climate protection measures a key theme of Germany’s G-7 presidency.

“We have worked intensively on the idea since then and today have agreed on initial terms of reference, thus establishing the climate club,” Scholz said in a statement following a video conference of the G-7 leaders.

The G-7 has asked the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, in tandem with the International Energy Agency, to host an interim secretariat for the climate club, according to the statement.

“I am hearing great interest from international partners beyond the G-7 with whom we will cooperate closely and further develop the climate club,” Scholz said, adding that the plan was not intended to be a sole G-7 initiative but rather a global undertaking.

Scholz has argued that the climate club would help eliminate a chaotic patchwork of national regulations that could increase the risk of new trade conflicts as countries slap levies or tariffs on imports deemed less sustainable. It will also potentially help mitigate disadvantages faced by companies doing business in regions with more ambitious carbon-reduction goals, and put pressure on non-members to adopt stricter climate protection measures.

Still, many questions over how the climate club will function in practice need to be ironed out in the coming year when Japan takes over the annually rotating G-7 presidency from Germany.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.