The Group of Seven advanced economies agreed the outline of a global deal on taxation that could give Europeans greater rights to tax U.S. tech giants like Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc and set a floor for corporate rates around the world.

The deal at a meeting of G-7 finance ministers in London smooths transatlantic tensions that have for years undermined negotiations among some 140 countries to update century-old rules for the 21st century economy. It paves the way for a broader accord by the Group of 20 as early as next month.

The aim is to stop multinational firms shifting profits to lower their tax bills, make them pay more in countries where they operate, and adapt the system to cope with trade in intangibles like data and information.

“I’m delighted to announce that G-7 finance ministers today after years of discussions have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system, to make it fit for the global digital age and crucially to make sure that it is fair, so that the right companies, pay the right tax in the right place,” U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said in London on Saturday after hosting two days of the G-7 talks.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the deal covers digital tax and sets a minimum rate.

