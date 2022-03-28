3h ago
G-7 Rejects Putin’s Demand for Ruble Payments for Russian Gas
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven energy ministers unanimously rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that natural-gas contracts be paid in rubles.
Putin’s demand represents a “one-sided and clear breach of contracts,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Monday after chairing talks that also included European Union officials.
“That means that a payment in rubles is not acceptable and we urge the relevant companies not to comply with Putin’s demand,” Habeck told reporters in Berlin.
“Putin’s effort to drive a wedge between us is obvious but you can see that we won’t allow ourselves to be divided and the answer from the G-7 is clear: the contracts will be honored,” he added.
Germany currently holds the presidency of the G-7 club of developed economies and Habeck is also responsible for energy in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition.
