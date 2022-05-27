G-7 Says OPEC Has Key Role to Play to Ease Tight Energy Markets

(Bloomberg) -- The Group of Seven countries urged OPEC to help ease tight energy markets, just days before the cartel is due to meet.

“We call on oil and gas producing countries to act in a responsible manner and to respond to tightening international markets, noting that OPEC has a key role to play,” the communique read.

OPEC, which has an alliance with Russia known as OPEC+, has so far resisted calls to crank up its production beyond the gradual increases it has long planned.

