G-7 Tax Deal, ECB’s Job Treatment, Yellen on Rates: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The G-7 secured a landmark deal that could help countries collect more taxes from big companies and enable governments to impose levies on U.S. tech giants such as Amazon Inc. and Facebook Inc.
- When the European Central Bank unveils the results of its grand strategy review this year, there will be a stark contrast from the Federal Reserve: Inequality in the labor market looks likely to get much more subdued treatment in Frankfurt
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said President Joe Biden should push forward with his $4 trillion spending plans even if they trigger inflation and higher interest rates
- Weeks before the government is due to fully re-open its economy, U.K. businesses are warning that the potential for a fresh wave of restrictions is a threat to their ability to reboot
- China’s exports continued to surge in May, although at a slower pace than the previous month, fueled by strong global demand as more economies around the world opened up. Meanwhile, Chinese consumers remain cautious even though Covid-19 is under control, offering clues for global spending patterns ahead
- Every Italian leader promises to fix the south of the country. Mario Draghi is staking his reputation on finally pulling it off
- Central bankers around the world are mulling the future of their massive bond-buying programs in a post-pandemic world
- ECB officials will debate this week whether to prolong their elevated pace of bond-buying, a judgment that rests on the recovery’s strength
- A quarter of a century after declaring the death of inflation, economist Roger Bootle is seeing signs of its rebirth
- Trade ties between the U.S. and China show a significant imbalance, and the Biden administration is committed to leveling it
- China could use the digital yuan in a cross-border “regulatory sandbox” program to test capital account convertibility between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, according to a proposal by a senior central bank official
