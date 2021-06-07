(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.

The G-7 secured a landmark deal that could help countries collect more taxes from big companies and enable governments to impose levies on U.S. tech giants such as Amazon Inc. and Facebook Inc.

When the European Central Bank unveils the results of its grand strategy review this year, there will be a stark contrast from the Federal Reserve: Inequality in the labor market looks likely to get much more subdued treatment in Frankfurt

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said President Joe Biden should push forward with his $4 trillion spending plans even if they trigger inflation and higher interest rates

Weeks before the government is due to fully re-open its economy, U.K. businesses are warning that the potential for a fresh wave of restrictions is a threat to their ability to reboot

China’s exports continued to surge in May, although at a slower pace than the previous month, fueled by strong global demand as more economies around the world opened up. Meanwhile, Chinese consumers remain cautious even though Covid-19 is under control, offering clues for global spending patterns ahead

Every Italian leader promises to fix the south of the country. Mario Draghi is staking his reputation on finally pulling it off

Central bankers around the world are mulling the future of their massive bond-buying programs in a post-pandemic world

ECB officials will debate this week whether to prolong their elevated pace of bond-buying, a judgment that rests on the recovery’s strength

A quarter of a century after declaring the death of inflation, economist Roger Bootle is seeing signs of its rebirth

Trade ties between the U.S. and China show a significant imbalance, and the Biden administration is committed to leveling it

China could use the digital yuan in a cross-border “regulatory sandbox” program to test capital account convertibility between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, according to a proposal by a senior central bank official

