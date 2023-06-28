(Bloomberg) -- Senior officials from the Group of Seven and European Union reiterated at a meeting with counterparts from the so-called global south that any just peace agreement in Ukraine must see Russia withdraw its troops, according to people familiar with the matter.

The officials met in Copenhagen last weekend with counterparts from India, Turkey, Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia to discuss Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s peace formula and the Ukrainian president’s effort to hold a global summit on the proposals.

The gathering took place against the backdrop of an attempted mutiny in Russia but focused on the war in Ukraine and its future, rather than those events, the people said.

China’s absence from the meeting was noted by a number of participants. Beijing had been invited to participate, and the hope is that China will attend future meetings. A follow up session could take place in the coming weeks, the people said.

G-7, EU and US participants, which included National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan who joined virtually, reaffirmed that a ceasefire that freezes the conflict long term would allow Moscow to keep hold of territories it seized, underscoring why a lasting peace deal needs to be based on Russia leaving Ukraine, according to the people.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council declined to comment.

Though there was broad agreement among most participants that any final settlement should align with fundamental UN principles such as territorial integrity and sovereignty, there were stark differences with several on specifics and tactics, one of the people said.

Zelenskiy’s 10-point peace formula calls for restoring safety around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Russia occupies and the Ukrainian president has warned Moscow could sabotage. It also stipulates that Russian troops need to withdraw from Ukraine, release all war prisoners and deportees, and ensure food and energy security.

Kyiv has been pushing to hold a global meeting on the proposed points, but most officials at the Copenhagen meeting were reluctant to set a date before further preparations take place.

However, several nations were in the meantime committed to working on specific aspects of Zelenskiy’s proposals, such as ensuring the continuation of grain shipments out of the Black Sea and nuclear safety, one of the people said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.