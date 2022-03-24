G-7 to Warn Putin Against Using Chemical or Nuclear Weapons

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s leading economic powers plan to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine in a draft statement the Group of 7 plans to issue on Thursday.

The G-7 leaders also plan to say that they will continue to impose “severe consequences” on Russia by fully implementing the sanctions that countries have already imposed and stand ready to apply additional measures.

“We task the relevant ministers in a focused initiative to monitor the full implementation of sanctions and to coordinate responses related to evasive measures, including regarding gold transactions by the Central Bank of Russia,” according to the draft statement obtained by Bloomberg.

U.S. President Joe Biden is in Brussels for a trio of summits with NATO, the G-7 and the European Union.

