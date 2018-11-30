G20 in pictures: World leaders come together in Buenos Aires
BNN Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talks with Russia President Vladimir Putin during a G20 session with other heads of state, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018
, AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
From the signing of a new North American trade agreement to a very chummy meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the eyes of the world are on Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Here's a look at some of the key moments and candid shots of some of the attendees from the 13th meeting of the G20 leaders.
Raw video: Putin, bin Salman all smiles at G20
Russian President Vladmir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman were very happy to see one another at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday.