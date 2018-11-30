G20 in pictures: World leaders come together in Buenos Aires

From the signing of a new North American trade agreement to a very chummy meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the eyes of the world are on Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Here's a look at some of the key moments and candid shots of some of the attendees from the 13th meeting of the G20 leaders.

Enrique Pena Nieto, Mexico's president, from front left, U.S. president Donald Trump, and Justin Trudeau, Canada prime minister, sign a new North American trade pact as Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, Mexico secretary of economy, from back left, Robert Lighthizer, U.S. trade representative, and Chrystia Freeland, Canada minister of foreign affairs, stand at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday Nov. 30, 2018. (Sarah Pabst/Bloomberg)

Raw video: Putin, bin Salman all smiles at G20 Russian President Vladmir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman were very happy to see one another at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday.

Leaders attending the G20 Summit pose for the family photo at the Costa Salguero Center (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Leaders sit for the start of the G20 summit. From left, sitting, are Trump, Britain Prime Minister Theresa May, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mohammed bin Salman. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

U.S. First lady Melania Trump and Argentina first lady Juliana Awada smile during a visit of partners of the G20 leaders at the Villa Ocampo cultural center in Buenos Aires. (AP Photo/Sebastian Pani)

May laughs with Trump as the leaders sit down for a meeting. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Trudeau arrives for the opening of the G20 summit at the Costa Salguero Center in Buenos Aires. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Soldiers patrol outside the Costa Salguero Center (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

China President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan arrive at the Ministro Pistarini international airport in Buenos Aires ahead of the summit on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Argentina's President Mauricio Macri embrace after a joint press conference at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires on Thursday. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)