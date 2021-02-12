(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the world’s biggest economies must coordinate stimulus plans and policies in an effort to reduce key risks including trade tensions and inequality.

Speaking during a virtual call with other Group of Seven finance chiefs Friday, Le Maire also highlighted the need to digital tax and minimum tax reform at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

“We have to come to an agreement this summer,” he said, according to the French finance ministry.

