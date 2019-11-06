Gabbard Has Reaffirmed No Third Party Bid: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Tulsi Gabbard has reassured the Democratic National Committee that she won’t mount a third-party campaign if she is denied the party’s nomination, Chairman Tom Perez said Wednesday.

“She’s told us and she’s told the American people: I am not running as a third party candidate,” Perez told reporters at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor. “We’ve spoken to every campaign last week regarding the pledge, and every campaign took that pledge, and took it with enthusiasm.”

That means Gabbard re-issued her pledge after Hillary Clinton suggested that the under-card candidate was being groomed by Republicans for a third-party run. Clinton was channeling the sentiments of numerous Democrats who are skeptical of Gabbard’s intentions, and Gabbard depicted the comment to followers as evidence of a conspiracy to stop her.

Gabbard is polling among Democrats at 1.7%, according to the RealClearPolitics average of national surveys.

COMING UP

President Donald Trump plans a rally Wednesday in Monroe, Louisiana, where Governor John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, is facing Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, who describes himself as a conservative businessman, in a Nov. 16 runoff vote.

The major Democratic candidates -- including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg -- will appear Nov. 17 at the Nevada Democratic Party’s First in the West dinner, a major event that in 2015 drew thousands to hear from the Democratic presidential hopefuls.

