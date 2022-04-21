(Bloomberg) -- Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital is looking to reboot after losing more than half its assets under management since the start of 2021.

Plotkin, 43, is changing the firm’s terms, most importantly requiring anyone who wants to stay in the fund to start paying performance fees again even though their investments are underwater. Previously, Plotkin would have had to recoup his losses -- in this case deliver a return of more than 100% -- before charging those fees.

Melvin said it would cap the fund at about $5 billion from the current $8.7 billion. It won’t allow the firm to grow beyond $7 billion until 2027, according to investors who were notified of the changes in a letter Thursday.

As of June 1, performance fees will drop to a range of 15% to 25%, and will revert to the current level of 20% to 30% on Jan. 1, 2025.

Plotkin will also cut the time it takes to exit the fund to one year, down from the current three, and will wind down Melvin’s long-only product, according to the letter.

A spokesman for the New York-based firm declined to comment.

Plotkin is hoping investors will stick with him despite a 39% plunge last year, fueled by a Reddit-fueled short-squeeze that January, and a 21% decline in the first quarter of 2022. Melvin still managed to attract new money, even though returns later in 2021 weren’t enough to overcome the huge deficit.

Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management and Ken Griffin’s Citadel funds as well as partners of his Chicago-based firm provided a $2.75 billion infusion to Melvin last year, but they’ve been pulling money since.

A spokeswoman for Point72, which has been an investor since Melvin’s 2014 debut, declined to comment on its future investment in Plotkin’s firm. Citadel had decided to redeem all the money it had in the firm, but it will still receive its share of performance fees as part of its three-year agreement with the firm made at the time of its January 2021 investment, according to a person familiar with the matter.

