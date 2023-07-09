(Bloomberg) -- Gabon’s President Ali Bongo announced his candidacy for Aug. 26 elections, seeking to extend his family’s 55-year rule over the tiny oil-rich nation.

Bongo made the announcement in a video posted to his official Facebook page on Sunday. He’s been in power since 2009 when he succeeded his father Omar Bongo — the longest-serving leader in Africa at the time.

“We can make Gabon a great country. A better country. A country where life is good,” Bongo, 64, said in the video.

Gabon is the second-smallest member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. While a majority of the population of about 2 million live in poverty, the Bongo family is among the wealthiest in central Africa, according to a French government probe that resulted in the seizure of real estate assets in Paris in 2016.

In April, the parliament voted to reduce the president’s term from seven to five years. Another change to turn the presidential election into a single round was criticized by Bongo’s opponents as a means to facilitate his reelection.

There are currently no constitutional term limits in Gabon.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.