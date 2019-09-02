(Bloomberg) -- Gabonese President Ali Bongo is receiving medical treatment in London after his health deteriorated during a visit to the city, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bongo’s latest setback comes less than a year after he suffered a stroke in October when he attended a conference in Saudi Arabia. He returned to Gabon in March after recovering abroad and has made only a few public appearances since then, fueling widespread speculation that the stroke inflicted lasting damage.

Bongo traveled to London after taking part in the central African nation’s anniversary of its independence from France on Aug. 17 and has since been hospitalized, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

A spokesman for the presidency didn’t answer calls seeking comment and didn’t immediately respond to emailed questions. Earlier on Monday, First Lady Sylvia Bongo posted a picture of the president dressed in a tracksuit on her Instagram account, titled “beautiful and sweet day.” It wasn’t immediately clear when the photo was taken.

Bongo has ruled the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ second-smallest oil producer since winning elections in 2009 that were held months after his father, Omar Bongo, died in office.

