(Bloomberg) -- Gabonese President Ali Bongo made a surprise appearance to address a crowd Saturday, demonstrating his popularity as opposition activists challenged his ability to govern after a stroke almost a year ago.

The rare public appearance took place as his head of cabinet wrapped up a tour of the country with visits to Gabon’s nine provinces . As the crowd at Nzeng Ayong stadium in the capital Libreville chanted, “Ya Ali”, “Ali, the great,” Bongo looked relaxed as he responded, “I’m here, I’m here for you, and I will always be here.”

Bongo suffered the stroke while attending a conference in Saudi Arabia, and spent months abroad recovering before returning to the capital. His office initially said the 60-year-old was absent from the country because he was severely fatigued.

His few public appearances since his return in March have fueled the speculation that the stroke has caused lasting damage. Opposition activists sought the courts to determine whether Bongo’s fit to rule, though hearings have been delayed. Libreville is rife with speculation over who’s in charge.

Bongo appeared in front of the crowd with his head of cabinet, Brice Laccruche Alihanga, and his wife, Sylvia Bongo. “You can’t even imagine the joy I feel being here among you,” he said.

Bongo has ruled the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ second-smallest oil producer since winning elections in 2009 that were held months after his father, Omar Bongo, died in office.

