1h ago
Gabon’s Junta Plans Two-Year Transition Back to Civilian Rule
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Gabon’s military government plans hold free elections in two years, newly appointed Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima said.
The transition period of 24 months is “a reasonable objective,” Sima said in an interview with Agence France-Presse on Sunday.
The head of the Republican Guard, Brice Oligui Nguema, seized power in the Central African nation on Aug. 30. The junta has pledged to put a proposed new constitution to a referendum, and introduce a new electoral code.
The military authority on Saturday appointed a new cabinet, including Mays Mouissi as the country’s economy minister.
Read More: Gabon Junta Names Mouissi Economy Minister in New Government
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
12:29
When will the Bank of Canada start cutting interest rates?
-
6:21
Here are where the new Zellers locations are popping up
-
9:12
These cars are stolen so often that insurance premiums are climbing
-
4:20
Millennials’ debt has 'ballooned': RBC economist
-
2:46
Read the full text of the Bank of Canada rate announcement
-
5:44
Registered Education Savings Plan tips for parents and students