(Bloomberg) -- Gabon’s new prime minister vowed to honor the nation’s debt commitments and said the military government is weighing reforms to offset the impact of higher energy prices on the economy and curb state corruption.

Raymond Ndong Sima took up the position of premier on Sept. 7, a week after military officers removed President Ali Bongo from office and appointed General Brice Oligui Nguema as transitional ruler of the OPEC member. After initially being placed under house arrest, Bongo has been released and is free to leave the country, though he’s chosen to remain in the capital, Libreville, where his wife and son are detained, Sima said in an interview.

Fitch Ratings put Gabon’s credit rating on negative watch last week, citing political instability following the coup and uncertainty about whether the new government is willing to repay its loans. Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday lowered its outlook on the nation’s foreign-debt rating to negative from stable.

“Gabon will definitely honor its debt obligations,” Sima, 68, said by phone from Libreville on Tuesday. The ministers of the economy and public accounts are analyzing how much the country owes its domestic and foreign creditors and a detailed statement will be made at the end of September about how the loans will be repaid, he said.

Gabon has $2.8 billion in outstanding bonds and loans, including both principal and interest payments, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Last month, Gabon agreed a $500 million debt-for-nature swap in terms of which the government refinanced a portion of its bonds at more favorable terms in exchange for a marine conservation pledge.

Yields on the Eurobonds surged in the immediate aftermath of the Aug. 30 coup, but the securities have since pared their losses. The 2025 debt yielded 13.96% on Tuesday, down from a peak of 19.97% on Sept. 1, while the 2031 notes yielded 11.59%, compared with 12.48%.

Energy Costs

Gabon’s military government is considering new measures to deal with graft, boost investment in the country and offset the impact of fuel and electricity price increases on business, said Sima, a former cabinet minister and then an opposition leader who ran for president.

“The most critical issue is corruption and we will fight it tooth and nail,” Sima said. “The others are increases in the price of energy: electricity or fuel. I have asked my ministers connected to the sector to come up with rapid proposals on how to help businesses withstand the hikes and at the end of the month we shall have friendly reform proposals.”

Talks are also planned with labor unions, business officials, religious leaders and civil society groups about revising Gabon’s electoral code. Similar discussions are planned on revising the constitution and then putting the changes to a referendum, Sima said.

Bongo was removed from power hours after being declared the winner of last month’s disputed presidential election. He was first elected president in 2009, four months after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who had held power since 1967. He secured a second seven-year term in 2016 in an election rife with irregularities.

“We need to give confidence in the electoral process,” Sima said. “This coup d’état was caused by bad electoral code, hence it must be revised.”

Sima added that Bongo has offered his services to the military government.

“We haven’t considered anything yet because we are waiting for the offer he wants to give,” he said. Bongo is free to leave the country if he wishes, the premier said, reiterating a statement previously made by the military government.

