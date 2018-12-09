(Bloomberg) -- Gabon’s President Ali Bongo, who has been out of the country since falling ill in October, suffered a stroke, the AFP news service reported, citing Vice President Pierre Maganga Moussavou.

In the first official details of the president’s illness, Moussavou said the 59-year-old leader left the hospital in Morocco earlier this month and is recovering at a private residence in the capital Rabat, AFP reported.

“Nobody should rejoice over the death or illness of another,” Moussavou said in a speech in Franceville in the south of the country on Saturday. “Those who have never known a stroke, pray to God that they never do.”

