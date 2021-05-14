May 14, 2021
Gaetz Ally Joel Greenberg Will Cooperate in Sex Trafficking Probe
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A political ally of U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz will plead guilty on May 17 to child sex-trafficking and has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, according to a court filing.
Former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg will appear at the change-of-plea hearing in federal court in Orlando, according to the filing. The filing doesn’t identify others under scrutiny by prosecutors.
