(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz hired one of Donald Trump’s defense attorneys amid a federal probe into the lawmaker’s relationships with women recruited online for sex and whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Marc Mukasey confirmed in an email Friday that he’d been hired by Gaetz, a Florida Republican. Mukasey is one of the lawyers representing Trump in a criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

