(Bloomberg) -- Gagosian, one of the world’s largest and most powerful galleries, terminated a director during an investigation into his alleged misconduct against women.

Sam Orlofsky, 44, a high-ranking employee at the gallery in New York, was let go 10 days after being suspended without pay, according to a person familiar with the situation.

“As we shared with you last week, we have engaged outside counsel to investigate claims from current and former employees that a colleague engaged in serious misconduct, primarily targeted against women in the Gallery,” Larry Gagosian said in an email to staff on Monday reviewed by Bloomberg News. “Based on the investigative findings thus far, the Gallery today terminated that individual’s employment.”

A spokesperson for the gallery declined to comment on the specific nature of the accusations, including who made them. John J. Rosenberg, a lawyer representing Orlofsky, declined to comment. Orlofsky didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

The investigation will continue, Gagosian said in the email, encouraging anyone with relevant information to contact the gallery’s head of human resources. The email did not specify what might happen as a result of the ongoing investigation.

Gagosian is owned by Larry Gagosian, who operates eighteen spaces around the world, according to the firm’s website. His clients include billionaires from finance, the film industry and publishing.

Orlofsky joined Gagosian in 2001, rising to become one of its top sellers and working closely with artists including Dan Colen, Roe Ethridge, and Mark Grotjahn.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.