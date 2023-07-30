(Bloomberg) -- Turkish football club Galatasaray confirmed the signing of striker Mauro Emanuel Icardi Rivero from French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, on a permanent deal.

Galatasaray will pay Icardi an annual salary of €6 million ($6.6 million) for three years, according to an exchange filing from the Turkish club on Sunday.

The 30-year-old footballer — originally from Argentina — had a standout performance last season while on loan with Galatasaray and became a fan favorite. With 22 goals and providing seven assists in 24 league appearances, he played a key role in leading the team to the championship in the 2022-2023 Turkish Super League season.

To secure the release of the striker, Galatasaray will pay PSG €10 million in installments over four years, according to the filing.

