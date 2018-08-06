(Bloomberg) -- The bond manager suspended by GAM Holding AG last week didn’t depart from a legitimate investment strategy, the asset manager said in a letter to investors.

No employees other than Tim Haywood, who oversaw the firm’s 11 billion franc ($11.1 billion) absolute return bond strategy, are being investigated by GAM, the Swiss investment company said, providing some additional details about the background to the disciplinary measures. Clients had rushed to pull their money from the products overseen by Haywood in the wake of his suspension, leading the money manager to freeze redemptions at the funds.

“We realize that this development has been very unsettling for many of our clients,” Chief Executive Officer Alex Friedman and head of sales and distribution Tim Rainsford said in Monday’s statement. “We will continue to do whatever is necessary to ensure our clients can continue to invest with us with confidence.”

News of the probe, combined with a warning that fund flows could turn negative later this year, caused GAM to decline by as much as 25 percent last week. Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett subsequently hinted that the firm may be put up for sale when he said that the board of directors will consider “all avenues to optimize shareholder value.”

"No redemption requests for the suspended funds have been paid out since the announcement of Tim Haywood’s suspension," GAM spokeswoman Elena Logutenkova said on Sunday. The issues that led to the suspension “relate to his personal conduct rather than risk management across GAM.”

Haywood’s honesty is not in doubt and there has not been a material impact on clients so far, the firm said last week.

“We will be vigilant in considering client detriment on an ongoing basis,” Friedman and Rainsford wrote in Monday’s letter.“We now need to focus on internal disciplinary processes to establish if any further actions are necessary.”

GAM had already taken a hit in recent weeks when the firm said it would take a $59 million impairment charge related to below expectations performance at Cantab Capital Partners, a quant hedge fund acquired by the firm in 2016. The Zurich-based firm’s share price has fallen almost 43 percent this year.

