(Bloomberg) -- GAM Investments said it suspended all dealings in its unconstrained/absolute return bond funds as of July 31, following “high level of redemptions."

“Following the suspension of Tim Haywood, the ARBF funds have experienced a high level of redemption requests," GAM said in a statement Thursday. “Although the funds have the necessary liquidity to serve these requests, such actions would lead to a disproportional shift in their portfolio composition, which could compromise the interests of remaining investors."

The impacted funds represented CHF 7.3 billion in assets under management as at July 31 2018. No other part of its CHF 163.8 billion business is affected, the company said.

The Swiss investment firm slumped the most in nine years on Tuesday after it suspended the manager of its flagship bond fund and warned that the disciplinary action, together with volatile market conditions, may lead to outflows.

