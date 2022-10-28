(Bloomberg) -- Gambian environmental groups are opposing a plan to build an American embassy in a park that’s home to endangered Western Red Colobus monkeys.

The Gambian government said Thursday it signed an accord to sell 10 hectares in Bijilo, a settlement near the capital, Banjul, to the government of the United States for the construction of a permanent “state-of-the-art embassy.”

The land falls within the Bijilo Forest Park and Nature Trail, also known as Monkey Park because it’s home to various primate species, according to the Gambia Environmental Alliance and Sustainability Alliance-Gambia, which condemned the decision.

The embassy site would replace existing structures, including the park’s visitors’ center, and the park itself will not be affected, Gambia’s justice ministry said in a statement.

“Consistent with the United States’ global environmental diplomacy pledge, we will construct a green embassy facility and collaborate with local environmental experts on the best way to preserve the natural surroundings and abundant plant life at the project site,” the US embassy Banjul said in a Facebook post Thursday.

“This move to partition any portion of the land at Monkey Park is a direct affront to our striving towards the protection of our remaining natural resources and putting the lives of our endangered species under serious threat,” GEA, one of the environmental groups, said in a statement.

The 51-hectare reserve, established in 1951, is known for winding footpaths that run through lush vegetation before getting to sand dunes, which overlook the Atlantic Ocean. Gambia, a $2.2-billion West African economy, depends on tourism for nearly a third of its gross domestic product.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.