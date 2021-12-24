(Bloomberg) -- A Gambian truth commission found former President Yahya Jammeh responsible of murder, rape and torture during his 22-year rule.

Kimbeng Tah, a ministry of justice official, read out to reporters a long list of crimes Jammeh and his associates were held responsible for. The report is not legally binding, with those named still “benefitting from the presumption of innocence,” Tah said Friday in the capital, Banjul.

The commission, which concluded an almost three-year investigation last month, was created by Jammeh’s successor, Adama Barrow, who won a second term in office after a Dec. 4 vote.

Jammeh, who now lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea, seized control of the West African nation in a 1994 coup, leading a regime accused of torture and disappearances. He also forced HIV sufferers to follow his own treatment methods. The commission found that these included sexual violence against patients.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.