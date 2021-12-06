(Bloomberg) -- Gambian President Adama Barrow secured a second term as leader of the West African nation in the biggest test of its democracy since dictator Yahya Jammeh’s 22-year rule ended.

Barrow, 56, garnered 53.2% -- or 457,519 of the votes, while his nearest rival – Ousainou Darboe obtained 27.7%, Alieu Momarr Njai, chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission said late on Sunday, declaring Barrow as the winner.

It’s the first election in 27 years not to include Jammeh, who remains in exile since being defeated by Barrow in a 2016 vote.

“I call on all Gambians irrespective of our political divide, to put aside our political and other differences to come together and work for the development of our country,” said Barrow in his victory speech in Banjul shortly after the announcement was made.

