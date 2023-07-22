(Bloomberg) -- Gambia has sacked two executives at its Medicines Control Agency following the death of more than 60 children from kidney failure caused by tainted syrup imported from India.

Markieu Janneh Kaira, the executive director of the MCA, has been dismissed with immediate effect. The contract of the deputy executive director was also terminated with immediate effect, Health Minister Ahmadou Lamin Samateh said at a briefing on Friday in the capital, Banjul.

The decision was based on recommendations of a presidential inquiry panel “for the purpose of strengthening the MCA and restoration of public confidence in the institution,” Samateh said.

Kaira did not respond to phone calls or text message seeking comment.

Gambia’s health authorities suspect the deaths between July last year and January was caused by toxic substances in the cough syrup they consumed. Tests arranged by the World Health Organization confirmed that four varieties of cheap, common, over-the-counter syrups meant to treat coughs, colds and nausea manufactured in India by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. were loaded with toxic industrial solvents.

The 17-member presidential panel reported that the deaths can be linked to the Indian-made syrups imported by Atlantic Pharmaceuticals, Samateh said.

The panel, which recommended the prosecution of the MCA executives for abdicating their duties, will present its report to the Gambia Police Force for further action.

The families of the children have sued the Indian company, the Ministry of Health, the MCA and Atlantic Pharmaceuticals. They seek damages of up to $268,000 per child on behalf of their 19 families, according to the suit filed in June. The case will resume at a Banjul High Court in October after its first hearing this month.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.