(Bloomberg) -- Gambia, which started its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in March, has already run out of AstraZeneca shots.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the public that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is out of stock in the country,” the government said in a statement Thursday.

“However, the ministry wishes to reassure those who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and are eligible for the second dose, that they will subsequently receive their due dose as soon as it becomes available,” the statement said.

The $1-billion West African depends on tourism for nearly a third of its gross domestic product. The country of 2.3 million people has recorded 6,024 coronavirus infections, including 181 deaths, since the first case appeared in March last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Gambian health authorities approved the Sinopharm vaccine and plan to roll it out from July 5, according to the statement. “Those who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine would not need to receive a different vaccine apart from AstraZeneca,” they said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.